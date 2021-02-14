Traffic Alert: Crash along I-110 SB near Capitol Access Road

BATON ROUGE - Early Friday (Feb. 12) morning, officials cleared a crash involving an overturned vehicle and a downed pole from I-110 Southbound near Capitol Access Rd/Exit 1E.

As of 6:04 a.m., the wreck, which was initially reported around 4:30 a.m. and temporarily blocked the on-ramp from N. 9th to southbound 110, has been removed from the roadway and the on-ramp has been reopened to traffic.

