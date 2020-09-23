Tips for Spring Break activities from Red Stick Moms Blog- Mar. 24 4p.m.

Joy Holden, a writer for Red Stick Moms Blog, stopped by News 2 at 4 p.m. on Thursday to share some family fun tips for Spring Break activities.



Holden recommended some at-home ideas in case it's raining such as baking cookies and muffins together, creating an indoor obstacle course and creating an in-home scavenger hunt.



Holden also recommended at-home outside ideas like planting seeds or work in the garden, camp in the backyard, do messy play with paint, shaving cream, and bubble bath with swimsuits, or an outdoor movie night.

Holden gave more tips for those who want to venture away from home during the week too:



Strawberry Picking: Enjoy the beautiful spring weather and pick your own strawberries!



Liuzza Land: U Pick strawberries, guided wagon agricultural tour, Ag-ventureland, Slides, Pioneer Town, Amite City---45 minutes to an hour from BR

Ms. Heather’s Strawberry Farm: U Pick Strawberries, zipline, face painting, jumping pillow, tractor races, Albany---45 minutes

Tour Your Own City! Choose to do an LSU or Downtown Baton Rouge Day!

LSU: picnic at the Milford Wampold Memorial Park, LSU Museum of Natural Science, visit Mike the Tiger, Celebrate LSU sports at the Andonie Museum, Get some ice cream made by LSU students from LSU cows at the Dairy Store

Downtown: picnic in arsenal park, go to the top of the State Capitol, Louisiana Arts and Science Museum, levee, U.S.S. Kidd, Capitol Park Museum---Louisiana History, Spanish Town Market



And for the weekend:



Zippity Zoo Fest- Celebrate the Baton Rouge Zoo’s 46th birthday and annual spring festival. Inflatables, Entertainment with live bands and dance/gymnastics troupes, keeper chats, Edzoocation, and face painting; Baton Rouge Zoo April 2, 3

Kite Fest-Professional kite fliers perform with exotic kites and kite ballets in the skies. Family friendly, make your own kites, perfect for weekend spring day; Port Allen West Baton Rouge April 1-3



