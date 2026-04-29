Tiger pitcher Casan Evans held out of play, return in question

BATON ROUGE - LSU pitcher Casan Evans was held out of action on Friday night at Mississippi State after feeling some discomfort according to head baseball coach Jay Johnson.

Johnson said during his radio show on Monday night that Evans had undergone evaluation both in Starkville and here in Baton Rouge and that the team has a plan to measure his availability before getting back in the rotation.

Evans has been LSU's Friday night starter since the start of the season and is second on the team in innings pitched only behind Saturday starter William Schmidt.

Evans has a 2-2 record on the season and leads the team in strikeouts. He missed his first game of the season on Friday however Coach Johnson is optimistic that Evans will be back before the end of the season and come return as soon as this weekend at home against South Carolina depending on how he responds to treatment.