Thursday evening video forecast

We are looking at a stretch of very warm late-April weather for Baton Rouge, accompanied by daily chances for showers and thunderstorms. While these storms will help ease our current drought conditions, some could bring gusty winds and downpours as they move through the area.

Late April Warmth: highs in the upper 80s, low 90s with increasing humidity

T-Storms: a couple of nighttime lines, afternoon pop-ups

Outdoor Events: remember lightning safety

Tonight & Tomorrow: Showers will quickly diminish beyond nightfall. Beneath partly cloudy skies, low temperatures will bottom out in the mid 60s near dawn. Friday will be warm, and high temperatures will climb into the mid-80s by the afternoon. The atmosphere will be primed for pop-up showers and thunderstorms, so don’t be surprised if you need to dodge one during the afternoon hours.

As we move into Friday night and transition into Saturday morning, a cluster of thunderstorms—called a "mesoscale convective complex"— could move into the Capital Area. While there is still some uncertainty about how strong this system will be, it has the potential to bring gusty winds, so please stay weather-aware late into early Saturday.





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Up Next: After the initial round of storms passes Saturday morning, a lot of the energy in the atmosphere will be spent, and so there will be a break in showers and thunderstorms. Though not impossible for some late-day pop-up activity, the morning round should make the afternoon a bit quieter. Yet another cluster of thunderstorms will be possible from late Saturday night into Sunday morning, followed by spotty afternoon activity. To be clear, neither weekend day looks to be a washout, and a lot of dry time is expected. Just keep an eye on the sky and the Storm Station Weather App.

Outdoor Events: With thunderstorms in the forecast and many outdoor sports, events, and festivals, remember the main rule of lightning safety: "When thunder roars, go indoors." If you can hear thunder, you are close enough to be struck by lightning, even if it isn't raining. Do not wait for rain to start before seeking shelter; head immediately to a substantial building or a fully enclosed metal-topped vehicle. Avoid small structures like picnic shelters, tents, or dugouts, as these offer no protection from lightning. If you are outdoors and cannot get to a safe structure, avoid tall trees, metal fences, and water.

Looking ahead to next week, the pattern will remain largely the same with spotty to isolated, afternoon showers and thunderstorms. The pattern of overnight storm lines is not expected to continue beyond the weekend.

The biggest story beyond the rain will be the warm temperatures. Highs will consistently push into the upper 80s and low 90s from the end of the weekend through the next workweek. With higher humidity factored in, it will feel like the mid 90s outside. This is quite warm for late April, so please remember to drink plenty of water, take breaks in the shade, and check on neighbors or those who may be more sensitive to these early-season heat conditions.

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– Josh

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