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Sunday morning video forecast
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Cooler air moves in for Sunday after overnight rain, bringing a refreshing change across south Louisiana. Morning clouds will give way to gradual clearing, with breezy conditions sticking around through the day.
Today and tonight: Showers will be exiting the area early this morning, leaving behind mostly cloudy skies to start the day. Conditions steadily improve through late morning and into the afternoon with a mix of clouds and sunshine developing. Highs will be noticeably cooler, only reaching the lower 70s, with a brisk north wind making it feel even cooler at times. Skies continue to clear tonight with comfortable conditions setting in, as lows fall into the upper 40s and lower 50s.
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Up Next: Monday brings a return to sunshine with dry air in place and a much more comfortable feel. Afternoon highs will climb into the mid to upper 70s with light winds and low humidity. The warming trend continues through midweek with plenty of sunshine and temperatures returning to the 80s.
What to look out for: Some wet roads may linger early this morning from overnight rainfall before conditions dry out through the day. Breezy north winds will be noticeable, especially during the late morning and afternoon, adding a cooler feel compared to recent days.
LSU Sports: LSU softball and baseball both take the field at 1 PM Sunday in Baton Rouge. Softball faces Ole Miss at Tiger Park, while baseball hosts Texas A&M at Alex Box Stadium. Temps will be chilly to start, but with improving conditions through the afternoon, decreasing clouds, and a comfortable breeze.
Get the latest 7-day forecast and real-time weather updates HERE.
Watch live news HERE.
– Dave
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