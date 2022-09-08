St. Vicent de Paul/Holiday Helpers Thanksgiving Meal

BATON ROUGE - On Thanksgiving Day, St. Vincent de Paul volunteers are serving turkey with all the trimmings to hundreds of people who have little with which to celebrate.

Many of these individuals are living in homes where people have to skip meals or eat less to make ends meet. Some have no home. But on Thanksgiving, everyone will have a traditional Thanksgiving meal.

Volunteers are serving a Thanksgiving meal at two locations:

(1) St. Vincent de Paul Dining Room located at 220 St. Vincent de Paul Place (walk-thru & limited outside seating) and

(2) the Raising Cane’s River Center (drive-thru & limited inside seating).

Meal service at the St. Vincent de Paul Dining Room will begin at 11:30 a.m. until 1:00 p.m. At the River Center, meal service will begin at 11:00 a.m. until 2:00 p.m.

With inflation and rising prices, St. Vincent de Paul’s work has become even more important. As the Baton Rouge community’s top hot meal provider, St. Vincent de Paul is the only charitable Dining Room that serves a meal every day of the year in the Capital City.

Thousands of pounds of food are donated monthly, and volunteers come out all year long to support this community project.

This year, St. Vincent de Paul volunteers will serve over 200,000 meals to those in need.