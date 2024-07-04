Sports2-A-Days Preview: Plaquemine Green Devils

BATON ROUGE - The Plaquemine High Green Devils are looking to bounce back from their second round playoff loss in 2023, and they look to be in good shape to do just that.

The Green Devils return six players on both offense and defense and they have some younger guys taking on bigger roles full time. Quarterback Niko Victoria now has the starting job full time after playing behind a senior last year.

The offense should look good running the ball with a veteran interior offensive line and a strong running back in Tyrese Mosby. However, there are some new wide receivers in the mix that need to catch up.

Defensively, the Green Devils return at least one player in every position group including two senior linebackers and two cornerbacks.

It seemed to have been a reloading year for second year head coach Donald Williams Jr. as the squad has strong weapons at key positions.

However, he wants his guys to focus on what is right in front of them. He emphasizes consistency to his team in order for them to have a more successful season and make it further into the playoffs.

"That was a big pillar that we tried to build on last year, so the guys know what we want day in and day out. Now it's just continuing to build on that consistency that we built last year," Williams Jr. said.

Plaquemine opens their season on the road against the Zachary Broncos on September 6.