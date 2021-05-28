Smoothie King: King Cake Smoothie

BATON ROUGE - Katherine Leblanc from Smoothie King visited News 2 at 4 with a smoothie recipe that is designed specifically to capture the king cake flavor that is synonymous with Carnival season.

The King Cake smoothie uses Smoothie King’s proprietary Gladiator Protein blend with frozen yogurt, almond milk, bananas, ground cinnamon, almond and vanilla extract to create a delicious treat that is great for meal replacement. You can get the Gladiator mix at Smoothie King stores throughout the area. Katherine said some customers have even been “filling” their King Cake smoothie by adding other types of fruit.

Check out the video above for a walkthrough on how to make the smoothie yourself or drop by any Smoothie King location throughout Louisiana, Mississippi and Alabama to try one without busting out the blender.