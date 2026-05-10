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Several events cancelled in the capital region due to weather this weekend

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BATON ROUGE — As bad weather moves through the capital region over the weekend, several events have been postponed. 

Live After Five postponed Friday's performances due to crews being unable to find a safe way to host the outdoor concert with the impending weather. 

Night Market BTR also postponed its event originally scheduled for May 9 following the severe weather forecast. The market will now take place on Saturday, May 30, from 4 p.m. to 10 p.m. in front of the State Capitol. Organizers said all pre-sale and VIP tickets will be honored. 

Adding to the postponed events, Hot Art Cool Nights, originally scheduled for Friday, has been rescheduled to May 15 from 6 p.m. to 10 p.m. throughout the Mid City district in Baton Rouge. Organizers said all scheduled participants and activities are expected to remain the same. 

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Several events cancelled in the capital region...
Several events cancelled in the capital region due to weather this weekend
BATON ROUGE — As bad weather moves through the capital region over the weekend, several events have been postponed. ... More >>
1 day ago Friday, May 08 2026 May 8, 2026 Friday, May 08, 2026 9:48:00 AM CDT May 08, 2026

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