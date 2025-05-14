Second specialized brain injury unit in the state opens in Baton Rouge

BATON ROUGE - A new specialized brain injury unit is available for use at the Baton Rouge Rehab Hospital.

The unit will service patients who have experienced severe brain trauma from a stroke, motor vehicle accident or other incident.

Currently, only one other hospital in the state, in New Orleans, cares for patients who need this level of care.

Touro has been the only rehab in Louisiana until now. Acute hospitals had to wait for a bed there or send patients out of state.

The new 8-bed unit will provide care for patients not only from the city but across the state.

2une In's Abigail Whitam was live Monday morning with a look inside.