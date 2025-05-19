Saturday morning video forecast

A hot and humid weekend is ahead with highs in the lower 90s, feels-like temperatures near 100, and little relief at night. A cold front arrives Wednesday, bringing the chance of showers/storms, followed by cooler and drier air.

-Weekend: warm and humid, plenty of afternoon sun

-Monday & Tuesday: continuing the streak of highs in the 90s

-Wednesday: a cold front, next decent chance for showers and cooler temperatures

-Thursday & Friday: not as hot and humid

The Weekend: Upper-level ridging will control our weather over the weekend, leading to very warm and dry conditions. Highs will top out in the lower 90s under mostly sunny skies. Lows will be at near-record levels, in the middle 70s. Humidity will be a big factor, driving feels-like temperatures to near 100 degrees.

Beyond: The weather pattern will be rinse and repeat for Monday and Tuesday of next week. It will be very warm and dry, with a fair amount of sunshine.

This pattern will shift on Wednesday as a cold front moves in from the north. As it moves through, it will first deliver some showers and thunderstorms. In such a warm and humid weather pattern, any storms that do form could bring locally gusty winds and brief downpours. Behind the front, drier and slightly cooler air will settle in. Highs will dip into the mid-80s, and morning temperatures will finally drop into the more comfortable mid-60s.

