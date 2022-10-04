Safety priority when considering closing school

WEST BATON ROUGE - Several school systems and universities across the area have canceled class Friday. Ascension, Livingston, Saint Helena, Tangipahoa, East Feliciana and Saint James Parish public schools are all closed.

East Baton Rouge Parish is closed, but the closure was already scheduled as a workshop day for teachers. BRCC, Southeastern and Southern have canceled class Friday, too.

The decision to cancel relies heavily on the safety of students and staff that have to travel to a specific location. West Baton Rouge Parish schools will remain open Friday.

Superintendent Wes Watts if there's any risk to the students the parish will cancel but he doesn't think there will be.

"It's rain," he said. "Rain does't pose that big of a threat."

Watts says in order to make his decision, he's been watching the weather closely and checking in with his sources.

"This just means we'll have to be a little more careful when we're driving, which we should be doing anyway," said Watts.

A couple of weeks ago, the weather was a different story. With unpredictable winds, nearly every class around the area was canceled.