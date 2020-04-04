Roundabout to replace intersection on Government Street

BATON ROUGE - One of the more confusing intersections on Government Street is being turned into a roundabout as part of an ongoing road construction project in Baton Rouge.

On Thursday, DOTD announced that the intersection of Government Street, Lobdell Avenue and Independence Park Boulevard will be transformed into a roundabout in the coming months. The department did not offer an exact timetable on when we can expect work on the roundabout to begin.

DOTD also announced the right lane of Government Street eastbound will be closed from east of Esplanade Avenue to Finchley Avenue starting next Monday. This closure will last approximately one month and is necessary for patching, curb and driveway repair, and installation of ADA-accessible ramps. The current right lane closure of Government Street westbound west of South Foster Drive will remain in place.

The changes are part of the Government Street Road Diet, an $11.7 million project extending over four miles along Government Street, from East Boulevard downtown to Lobdell Avenue near Independence Park.

Once completed, this corridor will see one travel lane in each direction with a two-way left-turn lane in the center, along with sidewalk improvements with ADA-accessible ramps and bicycle lanes in each direction.