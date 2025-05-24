69°
Latest Weather Blog
Rattler makes offseason improvements
Related Story
METAIRIE - The New Orleans Saints finished up the first week of Organized Team Activities (OTAs) on Thursday.
The Saints worked out three times this week, giving multiple quarterbacks first team reps. Spencer Rattler was given the first team reps on Thursday.
First-year Head Coach Kellen Moore believes Rattler made the most of his first NFL Offseason.
"So that second year, you find some rhythm, you find some continuity in yourself, you're able to kind of build your own offseason program and so Spencer's doing an excellent job," Moore said.
The Saints continue with more OTAs next week.
News
METAIRIE - The New Orleans Saints finished up the first week of Organized Team Activities (OTAs) on Thursday. The... More >>
Desktop NewsClick to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
News Video
-
100 deadliest days of summer starts with Memorial Day weekend
-
White Castle clerk accused of depositing town money into personal account arrested
-
Tangipahoa prison escapee's criminal history shows multiple escapes from same jail, murder
-
Louisiana bids farewell to 105-year-old WWII veteran Gail 'Woody' Richardson
-
Memorial Day weekend ceremonies and events in the Baton Rouge area