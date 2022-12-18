Project to connect LA-415 to LA-1 delayed until 2024

PORT ALLEN - Drivers frustrated with one of the worst intersections in West Baton Rouge Parish will have to put up with it for at least another two years.

"I was just told today that there is an additional bridge study, so things like that are a little frustrating," said Kevin Durbin, West Baton Rouge public works director.

The Highway 415 connector project will connect La. Hwy. 415 to La. Hwy. 1, including a bridge over the intracoastal canal.

Funding for the connector has already been allocated from the Deepwater Horizon oil spill settlement, but a local refinery construction project has pushed back the start date on the connector from next year to at least 2024.

"We certainly don't want to ask people to continue to be patient as they have been for decades but at this point, that's all we can do," Durbin said.

The cost of the project is estimated at $150 million.