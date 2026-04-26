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Our Lady of Mercy kicks off annual fair in Baton Rouge

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BATON ROUGE — Our Lady of Mercy kicked off its annual Mercy Fair on Friday in Baton Rouge. 

The three-day event features rides, games, and live entertainment, including a talent show, bingo and a crawfish boil on Sunday.

This year's theme is MercyStock, a play on the Woodstock music festival. 

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Our Lady of Mercy kicks off annual...
Our Lady of Mercy kicks off annual fair in Baton Rouge
BATON ROUGE — Our Lady of Mercy kicked off its annual Mercy Fair on Friday in Baton Rouge. The... More >>
1 day ago Friday, April 24 2026 Apr 24, 2026 Friday, April 24, 2026 10:18:00 PM CDT April 24, 2026

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