One person in critical condition after shooting on Bogan Walk

BATON ROUGE - One person was critically injured in a shooting Wednesday afternoon along Bogan Walk. 

Officials said the shooting happened near the corner of Bogan Walk near North Acadian Thruway around 6 p.m. 

The victim was taken to a hospital in critical condition. 

No more information was immediately available. 

