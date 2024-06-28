80°
Latest Weather Blog
One person in critical condition after shooting on Bogan Walk
Related Story
BATON ROUGE - One person was critically injured in a shooting Wednesday afternoon along Bogan Walk.
Officials said the shooting happened near the corner of Bogan Walk near North Acadian Thruway around 6 p.m.
The victim was taken to a hospital in critical condition.
No more information was immediately available.
News
BATON ROUGE - One person was critically injured in a shooting Wednesday afternoon along Bogan Walk. Officials said the... More >>
Desktop NewsClick to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
News Video
-
Sports2-A-Days Preview: Istrouma Indians
-
Slidell teacher arrested for relationship with student
-
Donaldsonville man originally convicted of killing wife pleads guilty, sentenced to 25...
-
One person in critical condition after shooting on Bogan Walk
-
Investigators working to determine cause of Napoleonville fire