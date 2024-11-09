74°
One displaced in Avenue G mobile home fire deemed total loss
BATON ROUGE — A mobile home fire on Avenue G late Wednesday night displaced one person, fire officials said.
Baton Rouge Fire responded to the fire at 11:32 p.m. and found a mobile home entirely engulfed in flames with its sole occupant safe outside. Firefighters said they could completely control the fire by 11:46 p.m. before it could spread to a neighboring home.
Investigators are still working on finding the cause of the fire, which officials said was a total loss.
Baton Rouge Police, EMS, Entergy and The Red Cross also responded, with the latter helping the displaced occupant.
Photo: Baton Rouge Fire Department
