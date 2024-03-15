75°
One dead after shooting on Greenwell Springs Road
BATON ROUGE - Police are investigating a deadly shooting on Greenwell Springs Road Wednesday.
According to the Baton Rouge Police Department, officers responded to a reported shooting in the 5600 block of Greenwell Springs Road around 3:15 in the afternoon. Police have identified the victim as Joshua Washington.
Washington was pronounced dead at the scene from an apparent gunshot wound.
Witnesses tell WBRZ that the shooting occurred at a nearby washateria.
Authorities say there are no suspects or motives at this time.
This is a developing story. Check back for updates.
