Old historic Clinton High may soon get a facelift

CLINTON - The former Clinton High School in East Feliciana Parish could soon get a facelift, and many in the community are looking forward to future renovations.



Johnny Beauchamp runs one of the few restaurants in Clinton called Johnny B's, and if there's one thing he takes pride it is his former school as he shows off his trophies at his restaurant.



"Three state championship trophies over there on display 1950, 1962 and 1968," said Johnny Beauchamp. "I played on the '62 team."



The old historic Clinton High School was built in 1903 along Plank Road, but it has been sitting somewhat vacant since the 1980's. Now, the East Feliciana school board is looking for buyers.



"So, we're hoping that we'll get a successful bidder who will obviously do some major improvements to the building so it can no longer be an eyesore for the community," said Superintendent Carlos Sam.



East Feliciana Superintendent Carlos Sam told News 2 he has been in contact with a few people interested in purchasing the property and use the building as office space or as a community-use space.



School board officials said they wouldn't mind the idea and hope to work hand and hand with a potential bidder.

"Obviously, we want to partner with them to make sure that the school system and the local community will have access to it," said Sam.

However, the word around town is that it'll no longer be an eyesore but something useful for the community.

"I think they got a buyer, and he'll fix it up really good," said Beauchamp.

The school board said they plan to review and open each bid to the public on Nov. 30 at 1:30 p.m.