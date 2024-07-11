Nungesser Interview

78°
Baton Rouge, Louisiana
BATON ROUGE— On July 20, the fifth annual "Boogie on the Bayou" will take place at Gros' Marina in Morgan City. 

All proceeds from the event will go towards NephCure to help with their fight against rare kidney disease.

Lieutenant Governor Billy Nungesser and Nephcure Board member Joshua Roy interviewed 2une In's John Pastorek and Brandi B. Harris for a preview of the event this weekend.

1 day ago Tuesday, July 09 2024 Jul 9, 2024 Tuesday, July 09, 2024 8:51:00 AM CDT July 09, 2024

