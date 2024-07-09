84°
BATON ROUGE— This Saturday, the fifth annual "Boogie on the Bayou" will take place at Gros' Marina in Morgan City. 

All proceeds from the event will go towards NephCure to help with their fight against rare kidney disease.

Lieutenant Governor Billy Nungesser and Nephcure Board member Joshua Roy interviewed 2une In's John Pastorek and Brandi B. Harris for a preview of the event this weekend.

