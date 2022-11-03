New video captures moment fire investigator shot naked man trying to break into his truck

BATON ROUGE - New video obtained by the WBRZ Investigative Unit shows the moment a Baton Rouge fire investigator shot a man who was naked and on drugs in Baton Rouge.

The video was captured by a witness who filmed part of the encounter.

In January, a fire investigator shot Damone Williams who was using a bag to shatter the window of the investigator's truck. The fire investigator was cleared of any wrongdoing following the shooting and no criminal charges came from it. Investigators said at the time that an AR-15 was on the front seat of the vehicle, and police said Williams was shot before he could grab it.

This week, Williams' lawyers filed a federal lawsuit against the City of Baton Rouge and the investigator, claiming Williams' civil rights were violated and the force was excessive. Attorneys Joseph Long and Lindsey Scott are representing Williams, who they say is now paralyzed.

"We want to shine a light on the double standard here," Attorney Joseph Long said. "When law enforcement agents use deadly force they are protected. When a citizen like you and me do this with a neighbor, we'd be in Angola."

Lawyers point to the force that was used instead of a face-to-face confrontation.

"As you know, the standard in a criminal proceeding is a lot harder," Attorney Lindsey Scott said. "We need to show beyond a reasonable doubt. We need to show beyond a preponderance of evidence that it's more probable than not that this officer's use of force was excessive."

Williams has since been charged with attempted first-degree murder, aggravated burglary and obscenity. Video taken by a passerby stops before aid could be rendered, but arrest documents claim when the fire investigator went to help Williams, Williams managed to jump up and grab the AR-15 and point it at the fire investigator.

Scott and Long said there were plenty of things that could have been done before shots were fired.

"Call for backup," Scott said. "Call for EMS. The video does not show any maneuver other than the use of deadly force. No conversation between he and my client."

WBRZ reached out to the fire department about this case. A spokesman said the department was not aware of the lawsuit filed against their investigator and the City of Baton Rouge.

Williams was booked in September for the January 2022 burglary. He was released without having to pay his bond so he could receive medical treatment.