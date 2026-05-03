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New Roads man charged with conspiracy to possess illegal machine gun conversion device
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NEW ROADS - A New Roads man is facing a felony charge after federal agents intercepted a package from China that contained an illegal firearm modification attachment addressed to him.
Deandre Jackson was arrested on a charge of conspiracy to possess a machine gun, according to an affidavit.
The affidavit says Homeland Security intercepted the package that was shipped from China and addressed to Jackson in New Roads. Inside the package, agents found a device known as "Glock Switch," which, under federal and state law, is classified as a machine gun.
Investigators say Jackson is a convicted felon currently on probation through 2030 and has prior arrests and convictions for narcotics possession, burglary, and weapon charges.
Former Baton Rouge Police Chief Greg Phares explained how the device works.
"You pull the trigger one time, and it continues to fire until either it runs out of ammo or you release the trigger. That's a very, very dangerous arrangement," Phares said.
Jim McClain with Jim's Firearms says the modification is dangerous for both the person using it and people nearby.
"In making one, illegally converting one makes it a more dangerous situation because it's much harder to control. Plus, the weapon's not designed to do it. So even the shooter has a danger to it from, you know, an unfortunate event that the gun would come apart," McClain said.
Jackson is currently being held on a 350,000 bond.
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