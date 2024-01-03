New 'J-turns' on US 190 in Livonia near completion

LIVONIA - The Department of Transportation and Development says the project to install 'J-turns' on US 190 in Pointe Coupee Parish should be completed by the end of the year.

The project will replace an existing guardrail stretching from LA 1 to Krotz Springs while adding in three 'J-turns' near Livonia. The project is part of an effort to cut down on serious and sometimes deadly crashes on the highway.

The roadway will also see a shoulder extension to better accommodate 18-wheelers.

LA DOTD says it expects to have the project completed this December.