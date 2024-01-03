47°
Latest Weather Blog
New 'J-turns' on US 190 in Livonia near completion
Related Story
LIVONIA - The Department of Transportation and Development says the project to install 'J-turns' on US 190 in Pointe Coupee Parish should be completed by the end of the year.
The project will replace an existing guardrail stretching from LA 1 to Krotz Springs while adding in three 'J-turns' near Livonia. The project is part of an effort to cut down on serious and sometimes deadly crashes on the highway.
The roadway will also see a shoulder extension to better accommodate 18-wheelers.
LA DOTD says it expects to have the project completed this December.
News
LIVONIA - The Department of Transportation and Development says the project to install 'J-turns' on US 190 in Pointe Coupee... More >>
Desktop NewsClick to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
News Video
-
Potential development on Burbank Drive gets pushback
-
Crews preparing to overlay Airline Highway in Prairieville; overnight work begins Sunday
-
New Year's Day violence underscores problems with juvenile justice
-
Fatal car crash takes life of Walker High School senior
-
Teenager killed, four others hurt in drive-by shooting New Year's Day