Mother speaks out after Baton Rouge Marine's murder

TWENTYNINE PALMS, Calif. - The mother of a Marine killed in a stabbing this past week is still coming to terms with her son's death.

"I'm sad all the time," Casey Guidry said. "But then when I'm not sad, I feel like I should be."

Guidry's son, 21-year-old Dominique Clement, was stabbed and killed in California Monday. Clement, a Marine, had been stationed at a California base for two and a half years.

Clement's mother says her son loved to help others, was an artist and was dedicated to serving in the Marines.

"I do my best to remember that Dominique had a wonderful life, that he touched so many people," his mother said.

William Olivo, 25, was arrested in connection with the killing. San Bernardino Sheriff's deputies found Olivo outside his residence with a knife.

"I forgive that young man, because I know I cannot get through this process without that," said Guidry, as she fought back tears. "I have compassion for him, because he's a son and has a mom... He couldn't have been thinking right."

Guidry says she plans to write a letter to Olivo, letting him know that she does not harbor a grudge against him.