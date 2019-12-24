Monday morning video forecast

The dreary conditions that plagued southeast Louisiana and southwest Mississippi over the weekend will continue through early Monday. Nicer and warmer conditions are expected into the middle of the week.

See the distinctive "swirl" that moved from Oklahoma to Louisiana over the weekend. That cut-off upper level low is the culprit for 48 hours (and counting) of dreary weather. #LaWX #MsWX pic.twitter.com/MFGmnv3JhK — Josh Eachus (@DrJoshWX) December 23, 2019

THE FORECAST:

Today and Tonight: The slow moving low pressure system that brought dreary weekend conditions across the area will still be slow to depart to the northeast today. Mist and drizzle may be around early—but precipitation will not amount to much. Clouds will gradually break from west to east, though some locations closer to I-55 may not see much sunshine. Highs will top out in the low 60s. More clearing is anticipated overnight with lows in the upper 40s.

Up Next: A broad but weak area of high pressure will slide into the Eastern U.S. through the early part of the week. This will allow for some clearing in skies with drier conditions through Christmas Eve. Gradually warming temperatures are expected as highs will break into the 70s for Christmas, and stay in the low-to-mid 70s into the next weekend. That time will also mark the next chance for rain. Timing and strength of the next front are still sketchy, but there is plenty of time to hammer out those details.

THE EXPLANATION:

A high pressure system will build over the area Monday evening. There is plenty of surface moisture from weekend rainfall, so there is a chance that locations that can become cloud free overnight could get some fog. Early in the week, winds will be northeasterly, which will allow cooler and stable air to flow into the region. Steadily moderating temperatures are anticipated Tuesday through with highs in the low to mid 70s and lows in the upper 40s to low 50s.

By Saturday, winds will shift southerly, which will enhance moisture and lift in the atmosphere. Forecast models are showing an upper level low pressure system and associated front moving through the local area late in the weekend or early next week. This could lead to the next round of rain and perhaps thunderstorms for the area. It is a little too early to hash out timing or strength of that system.

--Josh

The WBRZ Weather Team is here for you, on every platform. Your weather updates can be found on News 2, wbrz.com, and the WBRZ WX App. on Apple and Android devices. Follow WBRZ Weather on Facebook and Twitter for even more weather updates while you are on the go.