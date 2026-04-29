88°
Latest Weather Blog
Missing attorney found dead in wooded area along highway in St. Tammany Parish
Related Story
MANDEVILLE — An attorney from St. Tammany Parish was found dead on Saturday after being reported missing, according to the St. Tammany Parish Sheriff's Office.
The United Cajun Navy said Attorney David P. Sierera, who was reported missing on Friday to the Mandeville Police Department, was last seen leaving the Turtle Creek Apartments on Highway 22.
Deputies with the St. Tammany Parish Office located Sirera deceased inside his vehicle around 2 p.m. on Saturday in a wooded area near the intersection of Highway 1088 and Highway 36.
At this time, there are no signs of foul play. The investigation remains ongoing.
News
MANDEVILLE — An attorney from St. Tammany Parish was found dead on Saturday after being reported missing, according to the... More >>
MANDEVILLE — An attorney from St. Tammany Parish has been announced missing, according to the Mandeville Police Department. Attorney... More >>
Desktop NewsClick to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
News Video
-
Coroner: 50-year-old man dies after passenger van collides with log truck in...
-
New Orleans-constructed main component of Artemis rocket arrives at Kennedy Space Center
-
Mobile home, 2 cars burned in early-morning fire
-
YMCA offering free swimming lessons for second grade students this summer
-
Louisiana, Mississippi and Alabama could gain more control over their coastal waters...
Sports Video
-
Tiger pitcher Casan Evans held out of play, return in question
-
LSU tennis will host NCAA Regional play this weekend
-
LSU gymnastics team celebrates the end of a successful season
-
Southern baseball gets third straight SWAC series sweep
-
Dunham's 5-star quarterback Elijah Haven commits to Alabama