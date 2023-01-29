Miles weighs in on Fournette going to NFL talk

BATON ROUGE - SEC defensive units should be warned: Leonard Fournette's not going anywhere.

LSU's record-setting running back responded late Tuesday to an NBC Sports article suggesting he sit out the 2016 season to avoid injuring himself and hurting his NFL potential. He says that isn't in the cards.

I will never jump ship... I'm drowning with my brothers — 7? (@_fournette) September 30, 2015

NBC Sports contributor Mike Florio noted in the piece that Fournette can't go out for the NFL Draft until 2017 and said he's "maxed out" his draft stock.

"Why should he continue to assume the risk of injury while playing for compensation that doesn’t come close to matching Fournette’s value?" Florio said.

On Wednesday LSU sports information director Michael Bonnette took some issue with the suggestion that Fournette's future at LSU was not valuable.

This is insulting to Leonard the person.Can't he get credit for also being high-character guy,loves his team & LSU https://t.co/DJ6X0vjF3A — Michael Bonnette (@LSUBonnette) September 30, 2015

Fournette has picked up SEC Player of the Week honors three weeks in a row for his explosive start to the 2015 season. He currently has the most rushing yards for any player in LSU history through the first three games of a season with 631 yards on 73 carries for an average of 8.6 yards per carry.

Florio doubled down on his position Wednesday, saying on Twitter that "no one should have a problem" with Fournette preserving his draft status.

18 year olds can choose to join the military. But they can't choose to play pro football. Why? To keep college coaches happy and well paid. — ProFootballTalk (@ProFootballTalk) September 30, 2015

LSU returns to Tiger Stadium Saturday to host Eastern Michigan. Kickoff is scheduled for 6 p.m.