McKinley High football player recovering after drive-by shooting

BATON ROUGE- McKinley High School quarterback Bryant Lee was home Wednesday recovering from a gunshot wound to the leg according to family. The 17-year-old was standing in front of a house with friends Tuesday night on 73rd Avenue in North Baton Rouge when the drive-by occurred.

The homeowner, Sheree Harris said her house was the likely target and Lee was in the wrong place at the wrong time. "The young men who did the shooting saw the group in front of my house and started firing," she said.

Harris pointed out dozens of bullet holes Wednesday in her car and house, a place where five people live including a toddler. She said Tuesday night marks the eleventh time in a year they've been shot up.

According to Harris, the shooting spree is the result of a rivalry between her teenage son and other young men. However her son refuses to cooperate with police and so no arrests have been made.

"Until he gives names, nothing can be done," she said.

Harris has tried to get her son to stop fighting with the shooters, even putting him in counseling and contacting the District Attorney's office. She said her son has already been shot once in the chest and arm.

Baton Rouge police wants the community to step up and start talking before someone gets killed.

"You can reach out to us by phone, speak with an investigator or even make an anonymous call," said police spokesperson Don Coppola.