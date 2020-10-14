Mardi Gras goers enjoy food along parade routes

NEW ORLEANS – Faithful Mardi Gras goers lined the streets of New Orleans on Fat Tuesday.

People both from both near and far enjoyed the parades, music and definitely the food.

"I've been up since 4 a.m. yesterday morning, preparing the ribs, 65 pounds of ribs," one parade goer told WBRZ.

Others whipped up their special recipes to share on the parade routes.

" I'm going to the tell ya right now, I have lump crab meat, parm cheese, breadcrumbs to hold the cheese and my special sauce. That's made with love," one man said.



Some came to the city for the first time to experience the Mardi Gras fun.



"I was stunned, 'cause when I went to bed it was like this, people were setting up, and I said no way these people come out here like this," one woman said.

Tomorrow Mardi Gras will be gone, but crowds will be back next year to do it all over again.