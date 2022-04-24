Man sneaks into local restaurant, robs employees & customers at gunpoint

GONZALES- Police have released photographs of the man who held up a restaurant Tuesday evening.

The man got into Albasha Greek and Lebanese Restaurant on Hwy. 30 through an unlocked back door, police said. Authorities say the man robbed the business and the patrons at gunpoint.

Police say he had a semi-automatic handgun and stayed in the restaurant for just four minutes. He ran out the back door after the crime.

Anyone with information on the robber's identity can call the Gonzales Police Department at (225) 647-7511.