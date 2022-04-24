72°
Latest Weather Blog
Man sneaks into local restaurant, robs employees & customers at gunpoint
Related Story
GONZALES- Police have released photographs of the man who held up a restaurant Tuesday evening.
The man got into Albasha Greek and Lebanese Restaurant on Hwy. 30 through an unlocked back door, police said. Authorities say the man robbed the business and the patrons at gunpoint.
Police say he had a semi-automatic handgun and stayed in the restaurant for just four minutes. He ran out the back door after the crime.
Anyone with information on the robber's identity can call the Gonzales Police Department at (225) 647-7511.
Related Images
News
GONZALES- Police have released photographs of the man who held up a restaurant Tuesday evening. The man got into... More >>
Desktop NewsClick to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
News Video
-
Offense defeated Defense 59-31 in LSU's Spring Game
-
Community says goodbye to three-year-old killed by stray bullet
-
Community gathers at the Capitol to pray for less violence
-
Tiger Stadium prepares for Garth Brooks' return to Baton Rouge
-
After student muggings, off-campus apartment trying to tackle security problems
Sports Video
-
Offense defeated Defense 59-31 in LSU's Spring Game
-
Jehovah-Jireh's JP Ricks signs with Tallahassee CC
-
Five Madison Prep hoopers ink letters of intent
-
McKinley removes interim tag, makes Ron Allen newest head football coach
-
Addison Jackson is trying to lead the St Amant Gators to another...