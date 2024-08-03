Man accused in 2011 slaying of wife expected in court

81°
BATON ROUGE - Accused killer Oscar Lozada pleaded not guilty in court Tuesday morning.

His next hearing date is set for April 15.

A grand jury indicted him earlier this month in the murder of his wife Sylviane Lozada, who vanished from her Baton Rouge home in 2011.

Her husband left the country with the couple's young daughter soon after. Authorities were unable to apprehend Oscar for seven years due to him fleeing to Venezuela. Law enforcement hit a break in the case last year when investigators found him living in Mexico.

He was apprehended and extradited to the U.S.

Oscar faces a charge of second-degree murder for his wife's death. 

5 years ago Tuesday, January 22 2019

