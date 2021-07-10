86°
LSU welcomes new head baseball coach Jay Johnson

BATON ROUGE - A picture of Jay Johnson next to his name is already on display on a large jumbotron at Alex Box Stadium.

Johnson was introduced as the head baseball coach Monday at the stadium. The news conference aired live on WBRZ.com.

LSU officially announced the new hire Friday. Johnson will be replacing Paul Mainieri who retired after the Tigers season this year.

Johnson was previously the head coach at Arizona and led the team to two College World Series performances.

This is the second head coach hire at LSU this year. In April, the University hired Kim Mulkey as the head women's basketball coach.

