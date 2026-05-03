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LSU men's tennis beats Alabama State, advances in Regional
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BATON ROUGE - The rainy weather pushed No. 7 LSU men's tennis indoors for the first match of the Baton Rouge Regional, but the Tigers looked very comfortable in their home facility as they defeated Alabama State 4-0 to advance in the NCAA Tournament.
With the win, the Tigers advance past the opening round of the NCAA Tournament for the first time since 2022 and will play Pepperdine in the second round. Pepperdine beat Michigan in their regional opener.
The match between LSU and Pepperdine is schedule for Saturday at 5:00 P.M.
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BATON ROUGE - The rainy weather pushed No. 7 LSU men's tennis indoors for the first match of the Baton... More >>
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