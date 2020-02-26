LSU classes begin Monday

BATON ROUGE- LSU faculty, staff and students are heading back to class Monday morning. University president, Dr. F. King Alexander stopped by 2une In this morning to tell News 2's John Pastorek about his expectations for the upcoming year.



Students moved onto campus last week and have spent the last few days adjusting to campus life.



"I love this time of the year," says Alexander. "We think this year may be the record breaker for largest class , we're up about 500 students from where we were last year."



Alexander says there are a lot more out-of-state students than in previous years, which was one thing the university was worried about after recent budget battles.



The school opened a new dorm on campus to help deal with this year's increased enrollment numbers. Crews have been working on the new Cypress Hall for the past two years.



Alexander says students should take the first two weeks to get to know the campus and start developing healthy routines and habits that will help as they get into the busiest part of the semester.