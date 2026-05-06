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LSU basketball rehires Vernon Hamilton as assistant coach
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BATON ROUGE — Vernon Hamilton is returning to Baton Rouge as an assistant coach for the Tigers' upcoming basketball season.
Hamilton will be joining Head Coach Will Wade's staff for his first season back with LSU basketball following his departure in 2022.
Hamilton was previously a part of Wade's staff at LSU from 2020 to 2022. He also previously served as an assistant coach under Wade at North Carolina State for the 2025-26 season and at McNeese State from 2023 to 2025.
Hamilton has been on staff with Wade for five NCAA appearances. During his time in Baton Rouge, Hamilton served as Assistant to the Head Coach from 2020 to 2021 and Director of Player Development from 2021 to 2022.
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BATON ROUGE — Vernon Hamilton is returning to Baton Rouge as an assistant coach for the Tigers' upcoming basketball season.... More >>
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