LSU baseball's Jake Brown undergoes successful hand surgery

BATON ROUGE - LSU rightfielder Jake Brown underwent successful hand surgery on Wednesday to fix a broken hamate bone in his right non-throwing hand.

Brown posted a picture on social media Wednesday afternoon and Tiger head coach Jay Johnson confirmed that the surgery was a success as LSU heads to Mississippi State to start their weekend series against the Bulldogs on Friday night.

Brown was leading the Tigers in home runs with 16 as well as 49 RBIs. He also led the team in OPS.

With Brown eligible for the MLB Draft, he has likely played his final game at LSU. Hunt Palmer and Matt Moscona of louisianasports.net broke the news on social media.