LSP: Sibley not at fault in deadly crash

ST. HELENA - A State Police spokesperson said the Livingston Parish School Board president who left the scene of a fatal crash is not at fault.

Investigators took Malcolm Sibley's GMC truck to the State Police Crime Lab today to see if damages are consistent with the crash report developed at the scene.

Cody Iasigi, 21, Liberty, Miss. died at the hospital Saturday after police said Sibley hit him on La. 43 around 5 a.m. that morning.

Sibley was arrested and booked into the St. Helena Parish Jail Sunday, 30 hours after the initial crash, on a felony hit and run charge. He posted a $500 bond soon after.

State Police said Sibley wasn't given a toxicology test since he was arrested more than 24 hours after the incident. They said additional charges could be filed, pending the outcome of the investigation.