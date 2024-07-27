Louisiana up multiple spots in education ranking; Capital area schools among most improved test scores

BATON ROUGE — LEAP test scores have improved statewide, raising Louisiana's national education standing in the 2023-2024 academic year.

According to The Nation's Report Card, Louisiana's education system rose to No. 42 from last year's No. 46 among other state's education systems. Further, Louisiana fourth graders were the best in the nation when it came to their reading growth.

Economically disadvantaged fourth graders specifically improved from No. 42 to No. 11.

“Following consecutive years of improvement, these latest scores show students holding steady,” Louisiana State Superintendent of Education Dr. Cade Brumley said. “With a need to see increased outcomes, however, these numbers substantiate our recent aggressive efforts to simply let teachers teach, provide students with high-dosage tutoring, refresh our school accountability model, and expand options for students to access high-quality schools.”

Less than a week after the grand opening of a new high school, Ascension Parish Schools was named the best school district in the state when it comes to test scores, with other local schools not far behind.

According to data from the Louisiana Department of Education, Ascension Parish schools saw 53% of 2023-2024 students in grades 3-12 have "achieved mastery and advanced levels on state tests," the highest rate across the state.

West Feliciana Parish Schools saw 51% mastery, while Central Community Schools and Zachary Community Schools had 50% and 48% mastery, respectively. West Baton Rouge Parish Schools rose four spots in the state's education ranking from No. 25 to No. 21.

Louisiana’s overall mastery rate for students in grades 3-8 is 34, high school is 36 and the combined rate is 35, matching totals from the previous year, LDOE said.

Statewide, the English/language arts (ELA) mastery rate for students in grades 3-8 improved by one point and students with disabilities in grades 3-8 grew their overall mastery rate for the third consecutive year. The percent of students scoring “Unsatisfactory” — the lowest achievement level — decreased when compared to last year in grades 3-12, LDOE said.

The entire report on the state's LEAP results can be found here.