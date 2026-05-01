Louisiana, Mississippi and Alabama could gain more control over their coastal waters under new bill

WASHINGTON — A bipartisan group of lawmakers introduced legislation that would extend offshore boundaries for Louisiana, Mississippi and Alabama to match those of Texas and Florida.

Rep. Troy Carter Sr. (D-LA) introduced the Offshore Parity Act alongside Reps. Mike Ezell (R-MS), Clay Higgins (R-LA) and Shomari Figures (D-LA).

According to the lawmakers, the current law gives Louisiana, Mississippi and Alabama jurisdiction over just three nautical miles offshore. Texas and Florida have nine nautical miles, and the new bill would bring all three Gulf states up to that same limit.

The bill proposes changes to the Outer Continental Shelf Lands Act and the Magnuson-Stevens Fishery Conservation and Management Act to reflect the expanded boundaries and align fisheries and resource management. It builds on earlier efforts introduced in the 118th Congress.

The gap goes back to the Submerged Lands Act of 1953, which gave Texas and Florida expanded offshore boundaries while capping the other three states at three nautical miles. Louisiana took the issue all the way to the U.S. Supreme Court in 1969, but the court ruled in United States v. Louisiana that the state could not prove it had jurisdiction over waters extending nine nautical miles before it joined the Union.

"This is a critical step toward equality, ensuring that Louisiana, Mississippi and Alabama have the same authority over their waters as Texas and Florida," Carter said. "This bill will empower us to manage our energy resources, protect our coastal communities and strengthen our fisheries — securing economic benefits for our states."

"This bill ensures that states are on equal footing regarding offshore boundaries," Higgins said. "The expansion from three to nine miles of state waters would provide Louisiana with greater control and economic benefit from its offshore resources."