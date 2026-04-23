Latest Weather Blog
Louisiana First Lady's foundation to cover costs of funerals for children killed in Shreveport
Related Story
SHREVEPORT - Governor Jeff Landry said that his wife, Louisiana's First Lady Sharon Landry, will be covering the funeral costs for the victims of Shreveport's mass shooting.
On Sunday, Shamar Elkins killed his seven children and nephew before being shot by police. All of the victims were between the ages of 3 and 11.
Both Governor Jeff Landry and Sharon Landry traveled to Shreveport on Monday to speak to the community and announced that Sharon Landry's foundation, Love One Louisiana, will be paying for the children's funerals.
"Of course, both she and I recognize that no amount of money or act of charity can repair the pain, but what we can lean on is that this act of charity can stand as a beacon of faith. And belief that good things still happen in this world," Gov. Landry said.
Law enforcement has not released a definitive motive for the shooting, but did say Elkins was going through a separation with his wife, one of the two adults who was shot and survived.
News
Desktop NewsClick to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
News Video
-
Good 2 Eat: Chicken Caesar Pasta Salad and PB&J Oatmeal Cookie Bars
-
Trump orders US military to 'shoot and kill' Iranian small boats choking...
-
Florida deputies identify man accused of planning to commit mass shooting at...
-
27 dogs rescued from St. Helena Parish home
-
2une In Previews: This weekend is the 2026 Men's Conference at Nazarene...
Sports Video
-
LSU Board of Supervisors voting to approve increase in basketball ticket prices,...
-
LSU baseball prepares for SEC road series at Mississippi State
-
Southern baseball vs Northwestern State canceled mid-game due to weather
-
New Orleans Saints prepare for 2026 NFL Draft
-
LSU baseball's Jake Brown undergoes successful hand surgery