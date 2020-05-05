Livingston Parish plans for reopening

LIVINGSTON - Livingston Parish was one of the first parishes in the region to shut-down due to the novel coronavirus outbreak, but now it's one the first parishes in the state to reopen.

"Now it's time to get back to taking care of our residents, taking care of the needs of the parish in a normal routine," Parish President Layton Ricks said.

Ricks says all parish government offices will fully reopen Monday morning.

"We are going to be safe, we are going to do everything we can to protect our employees, do everything we can to protect the citizens of the parish who come in," Ricks said.



To fully make sure everyone is protected from the virus safeguards will be put in place when the government offices reopen.

Plexiglass will separate workers and visitors at counters, and will be placed in other areas inside the buildings for precautions.

All workers will have to wear face masks, and many will also be wearing gloves.



"Anyone dealing with the public, we what to make sure that they have gloves and masks, especially masks", Ricks said.



Anyone who has to visit an office in person will be urged to come alone and required to put on a face mask before entering the building.

Parish workers will abide by all the social distancing guidelines from the CDC meaning only ten people will be allowed to be in one space at a time.

"We are going to do everything possible to abide by the CDC and Governor's recommendation as far as social distancing ", Ricks said.

The re-opening only pertains to local parish offices. State and federal offices are still temporarily closed.