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Livingston Parish hosting free dumpster event as part of Love the Boot Week

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LIVINGSTON — Livingston Parish will be hosting a free dumpster event to help residents clean up the area.

The event will be held at the Livingston Parish Department of Public Works on Saturday, April 18, from 7:30 a.m. to noon.

Residents must have a Louisiana ID to participate, and no more than five tires are allowed per person; rims are not accepted.

Household furniture, electronics and appliances can also be dropped off.

Abigail Whitam with 2une In joined event organizers on Wednesday to see how the event plays a part in the annual beautification initiative Love the Boot Week.

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Livingston Parish hosting free dumpster event as...
Livingston Parish hosting free dumpster event as part of Love the Boot Week
LIVINGSTON — Livingston Parish will be hosting a free dumpster event to help residents clean up the area. The... More >>
2 days ago Wednesday, April 15 2026 Apr 15, 2026 Wednesday, April 15, 2026 6:31:00 AM CDT April 15, 2026

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