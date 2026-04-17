Livingston Parish hosting free dumpster event as part of Love the Boot Week

LIVINGSTON — Livingston Parish will be hosting a free dumpster event to help residents clean up the area.

The event will be held at the Livingston Parish Department of Public Works on Saturday, April 18, from 7:30 a.m. to noon.

Residents must have a Louisiana ID to participate, and no more than five tires are allowed per person; rims are not accepted.

Household furniture, electronics and appliances can also be dropped off.

Abigail Whitam with 2une In joined event organizers on Wednesday to see how the event plays a part in the annual beautification initiative Love the Boot Week.