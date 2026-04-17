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Livingston Parish hosting free dumpster event as part of Love the Boot Week
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LIVINGSTON — Livingston Parish will be hosting a free dumpster event to help residents clean up the area.
The event will be held at the Livingston Parish Department of Public Works on Saturday, April 18, from 7:30 a.m. to noon.
Residents must have a Louisiana ID to participate, and no more than five tires are allowed per person; rims are not accepted.
Household furniture, electronics and appliances can also be dropped off.
Abigail Whitam with 2une In joined event organizers on Wednesday to see how the event plays a part in the annual beautification initiative Love the Boot Week.
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LIVINGSTON — Livingston Parish will be hosting a free dumpster event to help residents clean up the area. The... More >>
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