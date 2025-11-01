Livingston library board must attend lessons on how to comply with state's open meetings law

LIVINGSTON — Members of the Livingston Parish Library Board must take lessons on how to conduct open meetings after settling a lawsuit filed by the Louisiana attorney general's office.

Board members on Tuesday accepted a settlement ending the dispute. No fines were assessed.

The attorney general's office sued in July, accusing the board of violating state law while getting rid of its library director. The panel subsequently held another meeting and handled the matter properly under the law.

The attorney general's office said Wednesday it would offer open-meetings training to the board.

Residents complained that the board told them they wouldn't take any action after an executive session July 15. When the panel emerged from meeting privately, it fired library director Michelle Parrish. A meeting agenda did not have Parrish's contract listed as an item for consideration.

District Attorney Scott Perrilloux told The Advocate that the settlement imposes a "minimal burden" on board members. "It doesn't hurt any public body to get the training," he was quoted as saying.