Baton Rouge, Louisiana
Livingston first responders rescue kitten from storm drain

DENHAM SPRINGS - First responders saved a kitten that fell into a storm drain at Juban Crossing and got stuck on Tuesday. 

The Livingston Parish Sheriff's Office said that employees noticed the tiny kitten in the drain and called for deputies and firefighters who were able to rescue the animal. 

"The kitten is now safe & warm & dry & loved - with a full belly," LPSO said. 

