75°
Latest Weather Blog
Livingston deputies arrest Walker man accused of video voyeurism, possessing child porn
Related Story
WALKER — Livingston Parish deputies arrested a man accused of video voyeurism and possessing child pornography, officials said Monday.
Cameron Broussard, a 33-year-old Walker resident, was temporarily working in Nederland, Texas, when he was identified as a suspect in the child porn investigation. Local authorities later apprehended him before he was brought back to Livingston Parish.
He was arrested and booked into the Livingston Parish Detention Center on 50 counts of possession of child sexual abuse material, as well as eight counts of video voyeurism.
News
WALKER — Livingston Parish deputies arrested a man accused of video voyeurism and possessing child pornography, officials said Monday. ... More >>
Desktop NewsClick to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
News Video
-
Oscar Mayer Wienermobile visits Baton Rouge for series of 'Meat-Up' events
-
On top of holiday programing, Manship Theatre opens theater to community partners...
-
Convicted killer out on bond sentenced to 10 years after fatal 2022...
-
Authorities apprehend suspect accused of shooting Independence Police officer after search near...
-
39th annual Thanksgiving Zydeco Food Drive raising money for food ahead of...
Sports Video
-
Week 10 Fans' Choice Finalists: VOTE NOW!
-
WATCH: Southern's Fred McNair speaks to media ahead of Jaguar's last home...
-
REPORT: Former LSU running back suspended by NFL for violating PED policy
-
70 for 70: Legendary LSU coach Paul Dietzel's legacy remains in Death...
-
Brian Kelly sues LSU, alleging university now seeks to fire him 'for...