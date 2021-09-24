61°
Baton Rouge, Louisiana
7 Day Forecast
TrueView© Local Radar

Latest Weather Blog

Submit Weather Pics
Follow our weather team on social media

Large European hornets' nest removed from car in Ohio

Related Story

ALLIANCE, Ohio (AP) - A number of European Hornets have been removed after building a large nest in a car in Ohio, in a scene that looked like a horror movie.

Travis Watson, who owns The Bee Man, was called into action after the nest was found inside an El Camino on Sunday. Watson told WJW-TV the queen hornets emerge from hibernation in April.

Once the queen starts to lay eggs, the nest starts growing quite rapidly in July. Watson says the hornets aggressively defend their nest and can sting repeatedly. He wore a triple-layer suit and sting-proof gloves when he blew a powder into the nest.

Watson was eventually able to remove the nest and disposed of it.

News
Large European hornets' nest removed from car...
Large European hornets' nest removed from car in Ohio
ALLIANCE, Ohio (AP) - A number of European Hornets have been removed after building a large nest in a car... More >>
3 years ago Tuesday, August 28 2018 Aug 28, 2018 Tuesday, August 28, 2018 5:49:00 AM CDT August 28, 2018

Desktop News

Click to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
Radar
7 Days