Large European hornets' nest removed from car in Ohio

ALLIANCE, Ohio (AP) - A number of European Hornets have been removed after building a large nest in a car in Ohio, in a scene that looked like a horror movie.

Travis Watson, who owns The Bee Man, was called into action after the nest was found inside an El Camino on Sunday. Watson told WJW-TV the queen hornets emerge from hibernation in April.

Once the queen starts to lay eggs, the nest starts growing quite rapidly in July. Watson says the hornets aggressively defend their nest and can sting repeatedly. He wore a triple-layer suit and sting-proof gloves when he blew a powder into the nest.

Watson was eventually able to remove the nest and disposed of it.