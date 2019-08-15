77°
Laptop program in Ascension schools grows

SORENTO - A program providing laptops for Ascension Parish students is growing.

The school board approved adding an additional 5,000 computers for students to take home to the 12,000 they already have. That will let the district give laptops to fifth graders this coming school year.

The goal of the One-to-One Program is to allow students to have the devices at home in order to foster literacy skills.

"Lets face it, to embrace the technology in the data driven world that we live in, this opens the door to the world to many of our students," said Jennifer Tuttleton, the Director of School Improvement.

In the past, Ascension schools have used 12,000 computers for grades 6 through 12.

 

4 years ago Wednesday, July 08 2015

