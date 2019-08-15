77°
Latest Weather Blog
Laptop program in Ascension schools grows
Related Story
SORENTO - A program providing laptops for Ascension Parish students is growing.
The school board approved adding an additional 5,000 computers for students to take home to the 12,000 they already have. That will let the district give laptops to fifth graders this coming school year.
The goal of the One-to-One Program is to allow students to have the devices at home in order to foster literacy skills.
"Lets face it, to embrace the technology in the data driven world that we live in, this opens the door to the world to many of our students," said Jennifer Tuttleton, the Director of School Improvement.
In the past, Ascension schools have used 12,000 computers for grades 6 through 12.
News
SORENTO - A program providing laptops for Ascension Parish students is growing. The school board approved adding an additional... More >>
Desktop NewsClick to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
News Video
-
Drivers eager for completion of Sherwood Forest roadwork
-
Livingston Parish gets $5.3M grant to raise homes damaged in 2016 flood
-
Police: School bus driver ticketed after running red light, causing crash with...
-
WATCH: Cajun business owners help wrangle runaway pig in hilarious video
-
After flood delays, repairs to Sherwood Forest Boulevard to resume