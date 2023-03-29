61°
Baton Rouge, Louisiana
7 Day Forecast
TrueView© Local Radar

Latest Weather Blog

Submit Weather Pics
Follow our weather team on social media

Lady Tigers celebrate as they punch their ticket to the Final Four

Related Story

GREENVILLE, S.C. - For the first time since 2008, LSU women's basketball is heading to the Final Four after beating 9-seed Miami 54-42 in the Elite Eight. It is the program's 6th final appearance overall.

                   

It wasn't necessarily a stellar offensive performance from either team, LSU shooting 30.2% from the field, Miami registering just 31.6%. 

LSU (32-2) returns to the Women’s Final Four for the first time since making five-straight appearances from 2004-08. The Tigers will face the winner of Sunday’s nightcap in Greenville between No. 1 seed Virginia Tech and No. 2 seed Ohio State. 

Head Coach Kim Mulkey, a three-time national championship coach at Baylor (2005, 2012, 2019), advanced to the Women’s Final Four for a fifth time in her 23-year career as a head coach.

Friday’s national semifinal will tip-off at either 6 or 8:30 p.m. CT from American Airlines Center in Dallas, Texas.

The first 12 minutes of the contest was a struggle offensively for both squads, which combined for 8-of-39 shooting in a 10-10 game. Morris scored the only field goals of the opening quarter for LSU and led her team with six points.

Reese, LSU’s single-season record holder for free throws made and attempted, made 7-of-10 from the charity stripe midway through the second quarter to give LSU an 18-14 advantage. 

After Miami tied the game at 18-18, consecutive baskets by LSU freshman forward Sa’Myah Smith and a fast-break layup by Morris forced a Miami timeout trailing 24-18 with 1:55 left in the half. 

Led by Morris’ 10 points and an 8-0 margin at the free-throw line, the Tigers maintained the six-point advantage at halftime, 26-20. Miami guard Jasmyne Roberts nearly doubled her season average with 16 of the Hurricanes’ 20 points on 8-of-10 shooting before halftime, as her teammates were 2-of-18 from the field.

After an 0-for-9 start, Reese’s first field goal of the contest came less than a minute into the second half and gave LSU a 28-22 lead. Her second came about four minutes later and pushed the lead to 32-23, as Miami was held without a bucket for more than five minutes. Without a field goal in the final 4:36 of the quarter, LSU was able to extend its advantage at the line and led 38-27 with 10 minutes to play.

LSU continued to crush Miami on the defensive end of the court, as the Hurricanes missed nine-straight from the field and trailed 43-27 following Poole’s three pointer with 7:18 to play. The three was the first of the game for either team.

With a quick 8-0 run, quickly narrowed the deficit to 43-35 with 4:24 left in the fourth quarter. Reese picked up her fourth foul in a collision with Miami’s Lashae Dwyer with 3:58 to play, sending Dwyer out of the game with an injury. Morris then broke the Tigers’ four-minute scoring drought with a layup, Reese added a short jumper off an in-bounds pass, and LaDazhia Williams broke away for a fast-break layup to give LSU an insurmountable lead with 1:41 to play.

News
LSU women's hoops advance to first Final...
LSU women's hoops advance to first Final Four since 2008 with 54-42 win over Miami in Elite Eight
GREENVILLE, S.C. - For the first time since 2008, LSU women's basketball is heading to the Final Four after beating... More >>
2 days ago Sunday, March 26 2023 Mar 26, 2023 Sunday, March 26, 2023 8:20:00 PM CDT March 26, 2023

Desktop News

Click to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
Radar
7 Days